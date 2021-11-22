LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) — The Los Angeles Lakers’ star LeBron James was suspended for one game following an on-court altercation with the Detroit Pistons’ center Isaiah Stewart, which left the latter bloodied. Stewart was suspended two games for his part in the incident.
Both players will not receive pay during their suspensions.
Both players were ejected from Sunday night’s game after James struck Stewart with his elbow and hand during a rebound attempt following a free throw with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter.
James could be seen approaching Stewart to reportedly apologize for the hit however the situation quickly devolved. Players and coaches tried to restrain Stewart but struggled to corral the 250-pound center. He was eventually shuttled to the locker room.
Stewart was given two technical fouls during the incident while James was given a Flagrant Foul Penalty 2, both warrant automatic ejections.