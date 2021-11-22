LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department has determined there was no credible threat of gun violence at USC on their University Park Campus.
The department of public safety at USC received multiple anonymous phone calls threatening gun violence on campus at about 4:10 p.m. LAPD quickly responded in search of a male caller but determined that the threats were a hoax.READ MORE: Irwindale Speedway & Event Center To Hold 2nd Annual Christmas Lights Drive-Thru
This is the second instance of swatting that has happened at USC during November. Swatting is a false report to the police to elicit a response from police units, primarily SWAT units which is where the term is derived from.READ MORE: Gas Prices Expected To Drop After Thanksgiving
Earlier this month, USC received a bomb threat that lead to evacuations. It was later revealed that several reports of a suspicious device were false.
LAPD has determined there is no evidence of a credible threat of gun violence at the UPC campus. If you ever see suspicious activity, please report it to DPS at (213) 740-4321 or LAPD at 911.
