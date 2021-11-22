WHITTIER (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is seeking help finding 46-year-old Lamario Wiggins, who suffers from schizophrenia.
He was last seen on Nov. 18 at 7 a.m. near his home on the 13700 block of Crewe Street in Whittier. According to authorities, he often travels to Compton, Long Beach and South Los Angeles.
Wiggins, who is Black, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a goatee. He was last seen wearing a blue camouflage print jacket and blue jeans.
