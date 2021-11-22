PASADENA (CBSLA) — It was a day of mourning and disbelief in Pasadena Monday as more candles were lit in honor of a 13-year-old boy who was killed by a stray bullet inside his home.

Iran Moreno Balvaneda was in his bedroom Saturday evening, playing video games when what police are calling a stray bullet came through the window. He was rushed to a nearby hospital but didn’t make it.

Maria Balvaneda lives next door and is Iran’s cousin.

“We heard two ‘pops’ but we thought it was fireworks,” she said. “My uncle and my aunt are not doing well still. They’re hanging in there and my parents and I told them that they can’t give up. They have three other kids to look out for and life isn’t over. That justice will be served.”

Frustration continued to grow Monday as police continued to search for the shooter.

“You’re at your house thinking you are safe as well and you can’t be safe anywhere. This community, this city, is just too dangerous,” said family friend Maria Munguia. “He grew up such a loving kid with the biggest smile on his face.”

“He was a good kid,” said Balvaneda. “He loved video games, basketball, soccer. He was a straight-A student.”

As quickly as this community gathered to support the family of the 13-year-old, they are also demanding change.

“There is an uptick in violence, in particular, gun violence,” said Pasadena City Council Member John Kennedy. “The way to work us out of this is a heavy police presence.”

Police were back on the scene Monday talking to neighbors, trying to get them to come forward about who had the gun and fired the shots into the home.

**Chief John Perez/ Pasadena Police Department

“We hear words like tragedy and senseless but that gets old to me,” said Pasadena Police Department Chief John Perez. “This just needs to stop and we need to put people in jail for doing this.”

Although investigators do not believe the child or this home was the intended target, it’s little comfort for a family that now has to bury a child.