WEST HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an alert member of the public recognized him as the person wanted in a stabbing in West Hollywood, according to Los Angeles sheriff’s officials.
David Cook, 44, was in custody Monday on suspicion of attempted murder, and is being held on $1 million bail, according to authorities.
Sheriff’s officials had released images on Friday of a man they were trying to identify in connection with a stabbing last Monday in the 7800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in West Hollywood. Firefighters had arrived to find a man bleeding profusely from his neck and upper torso, and he told deputies he had just been walking home with a bag of sodas when he was attacked.
The man was taken to the hospital, but has since been released and is recovering at home.
According to the sheriff’s department, the LAPD detained a suspect at Beverly Boulevard and Martel Avenue on Sunday after being alerted by a “concerned member of the public who recognized the suspect from a wanted flyer.”
According to the sheriff's department, the LAPD detained a suspect at Beverly Boulevard and Martel Avenue on Sunday after being alerted by a "concerned member of the public who recognized the suspect from a wanted flyer."

Cook is being held at the West Hollywood Sheriff's Station. Authorities say no further information about the investigation or the man who was stabbed is being released at this time.
Anyone with more information about the stabbing can contact Los Angeles County sheriff’s Detective Zeff at (310) 855-8850.