LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — At least three people, including an LAPD officer, were rushed to a hospital Monday after possibly being exposed to fentanyl in Porter Ranch.
Firefighters were called out to the 20400 block of Sorrento Lane just after 9 a.m. on the report of a possible overdose. Three people were taken to the hospital, including an LAPD officer, and are now in stable condition.
According to the LAPD, more units were requested to respond to the scene. Authorities say the original overdose call has been reclassified as an unknown substance, and hazmat crews were called to the scene
The officer’s condition is not known, and there was no other information about the other two people who were hospitalized.