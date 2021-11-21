BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding two incidences in Beverly Hills that resulted in windows to two stores being smashed.
Beverly Hills police says officers responded Sunday to reports of a window smashed near the 200 block of Rodeo Drive. When they arrived, they located two storefronts that had windows smashed.
The damaged storefronts included Louis Vuitton and Saks Fifth Avenue. Police said no merchandise was taken from either store.
The suspects remain at large and the incident remains under investigation.