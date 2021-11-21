OXNARD (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding a shooting in Oxnard that sent a teenage boy to the hospital.
The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday at an apartment complex in the 2400 block of Alvarado Street. It was there that the victim had been shot in his upper body. He was located by authorities at a hospital after being transported by a private vehicle.
The victim at last word was in stable condition.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the Oxnard Police Department at (805) 385-7600 or the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.