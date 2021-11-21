PASADENA (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a young boy who was shot and killed by a stray bullet in Pasadena.
The unidentified 13-year-old victim was in his home playing video games in his home in the 900 block of N. Raymond Avenue when he was struck just after 6 p.m. Saturday.
When authorities arrived on scene, they administered life-saving measures and transported the child to the hospital where he died.
The investigation is ongoing.
Police do not believe the boy was the intended victim, and are searching for the shooter or shooters. To that end, authorities are seeking the public’s help. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Pasadena Police at (626) 744-4241 or may report information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” by dialing (800) 222-TIPS (8477).