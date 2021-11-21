RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — New body camera footage shows 17-year-old Jordan Turpin shortly after escaping from her abusive parents and the “House of Horrors.”

“My parents are abusing — they abuse us,” said Turpin to a responding deputy. “This is one of the scariest things I’ve ever done. I’m terrified but I called because my two little sisters are chained up right now.”

Jordan then proceeded to shop the deputy photos of her sisters chained up before being placed in the back of the deputy’s squad car.

On Jan. 14, 2018, Turpin and her 12 siblings — then aged 2 to 29 — were rescued from their abusive parents, then 57-year-old David Turpin and 50-year-old Louise Turpin after Jordan escaped through a window and called 911 from a deactivated phone. According to prosecutors, 12 out of the 13 children were severely malnourished and punished. Only the youngest girl, who was three during the time of the trial, was healthy.

The children were chained up, not allowed to shower more than once a year and were not allowed to have toys. When they weren’t chained up they were kept in different rooms — and if they broke any rules they were punished for weeks or months at a time.

The parents pleaded guilty to six counts of cruelty to a dependent adult, four counts of false imprisonment, three counts of child abuse and one count of torture. They were sentenced to life in prison.