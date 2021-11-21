RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — On Sunday, Riverside firefighters got control of a 16-acre wildfire that threatened homes in the Riverside neighborhood of La Sierra Acres.
"Structures were threatened but no reported damage," the department tweeted at 2:56 p.m.
Officials believe an off-road vehicle crash may have started the fire which began just before noon on Jurupa Avenue and Tyler Street. Residents on the north side of Valley Drive between Mitchell and Chadbourne avenues were evacuated as ninety firefighters, three bulldozers, two helicopters and two air tankers battled the blaze.
"Riverside County Animal Control was also deployed and evacuated 2 horses," the department tweeted.
Multiple agencies responded including firefighters from Cal Fire, San Bernardino County, Corona Murrieta, Hemet and Ontrario. Smoke could still be seen at about 3:30 p.m.
“Fire crews will be working throughout the night overhauling the fire and protecting homes,” the department tweeted.
There continues to be a red flag warning for the region.