LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 50-foot-by-100-foot commercial building caught ablaze in Boyle Heights on Sunday night.
Crews have made good progress on both structures. There have been no reported injuries.
Flames could be seen emerging from the roof at the back of the structure. One building and two vehicles are exposed. The Los Angeles Fire Department deployed 89 firefighters to work on the blaze.
The fire first started in an auto repair shop and then extended into an adjacent commercial building. There was also a fire outside in a nearby alley at the rear of the buildings.
There is no additional information at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.