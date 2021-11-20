EL SERENO (CBSLA) – A turkey dinner giveaway in El Sereno Saturday helped families impacted by the pandemic prepare for Thanksgiving.
Debora Matters came to the turkey dinner giveaway in El Sereno because she had to.
"I used to clean houses so basically all my business was gone from one day to the next," she told CBSLA Saturday. "I haven't been able to be around my family so we are getting together for the first time this year."
This giveaway was organized by Labor Community Services and the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank. The 1,200 turkeys were purchased by local leaders.
“We’re here because the coronavirus has devastated so many families,” said Councilman Kevil DeLeon of the LA City Council. “So many folks are unemployed or underemployed and if we don’t distribute these turkeys we have a lot of Angelenos who will not have a Thanksgiving dinner.”