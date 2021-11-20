Here are the top news stories you might not have heard about this week:
California wildfires have scorched nearly one-fifth of the world's giant sequoia trees, a new report said. Lightning-strike wildfires killed as many as 3,600 sequoias this year. For the first time, wildlife experts are considering planting seedlings to preserve the species.
About two million travelers are expected to pass through Los Angeles International Airport during the two weeks surrounding the Thanksgiving holiday. That's double the number of people the airport saw last year. The busiest travel day is expected to be Sunday, Nov. 28.
The U.S. Coast Guard has identified a ship of interest responsible for a massive oil spill off the coast of Orange County. A cargo ship named 'Beijing' may have dragged its anchor in the water near Huntington Beach and sparked the 144,000-gallon oil spill last month. Authorities are still looking into other ships that might have caused it.