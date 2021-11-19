MOORPARK (CBSLA) – Ventura County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday arrested a man for attempted murder and arson in Moorpark on Moonsong Court.
The incident was reported early on Friday, at around 10 a.m., when authorities found a man, Shaka Watkins, attempting to light a residence on the street on fire.
According to reports, which identify Watkins as a transient, he had poured a significant amount of gasoline on a vehicle outside the home, the front door and the garage door.
Two victims were involved in the incident, both of whom are related to Watkins. An altercation broke out between the two males involved in the incident, with Watkins injured the other man enough to require medial treatment at a local medical facility.
A media release from VCSD stated that Watkins had intent to burn down the residence, and kill anyone inside.
He is currently being held at the Pre-Trial Detention Facility with a bail set at $1.5 million. He has been booked with two charges of arson and two charges of attempted murder.
Investigators from East County Major Crimes Unit, Moorpark Detectives, and Ventura County Arson Investigators were on the scene.