LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Gusty dry conditions will roll into the Southland over the weekend prompting forecasters to issue a red flag warning of heightened wildfire danger in some parts on Sunday and Monday.
The warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. on Sunday to 3 p.m. on Monday in the Santa Monica Mountains Recreational area, Los Angeles County Mountains, Angeles National Forest, coastal areas including downtown Los Angeles and the Santa Clarita, San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys.READ MORE: Authorities Seeking Mother Wanted In Sylmar Child Abduction
Santa Ana winds will begin late Saturday night into Sunday, with the National Weather Service saying winds will peak Sunday morning and afternoon with gusts of 35 to 60 mph.
“Gusty Santa Ana winds are expected to continue into Monday morning, however, wind speeds are expected to be 10 to 15 mph less than Sunday,” according to the NWS. “Humidities are expected to fall to around 15 to 20 percent by mid-morning Sunday, potentially lowering to between 8 and 15 percent by Sunday afternoon and evening, and again on Monday. Temperatures generally look to peak between 75 and 85 degrees.”READ MORE: 60-Year-Old Man Last Seen in San Clemente Mistakenly Identified By Authorities, Daughter Says
A separate red flag warning will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday for the Santa Ana Mountains and inland Orange County.
Winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts of 45 to 55 mph are expected in the area with isolated bursts of 60 to 65 mph in the Santa Ana Mountains.MORE NEWS: Holiday Travel Picks Up With Thanksgiving Just Days Away
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)