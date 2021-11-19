LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A unique online learning platform that is specifically tailored towards communities of color will launch next week.

Assemble is designed to be informative, thoughtful and rich in knowledge, with top-tier advice and lessons given by experts from around the world.

“I think this is our opportunity to allow individuals that have worked really hard to be the only person in the room, to share, what it took to get there,” Assemble co-founder Cortney Woodruff told CBS2 News This Morning’s DeMarco Morgan.

Woodruff is one of several co-founders of the online platform Assemble, along with actor Jessie Williams and entrepreneur Cortez Bryant.

“Assemble is a much-needed platform, because we still lack exposure as a Black community,” Bryant said. “It’s a platform that’s built on highlighting Black and Brown innovative leaders in their spaces. It’s purposefully going to be marketed to kids who may not, and still have a problem, with exposure.

Here’s how it works; Courses are available to stream on Assemble’s website. There, you will find experts on STEM, music, fashion and entrepreneurship, just to name a few.

Woodruff, an international tech founder, said he saw the need for platforms like Assemble to exist while growing up in the South.

“I remember growing up in Jackson, Mississippi, and I wanted to be on Wall Street, and I wanted to have proper access to mentors that looked like me,” Woodruff said.

“It’s kids right now in neighborhoods that I grew up in, that still think that, to be in the music business, you have to be a rapper or producer, or make beats,” Bryant said. “We want to show representation of the success at the highest level, but also understand, that all those hurdles, all those roadblocks, all those walls that people have to knock down in order to get there.”

Assemble will launch on Black Friday. For more information, click here.