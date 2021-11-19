LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Royal Caribbean is returning to the Port of Los Angeles for the first time in 10 years.

The Navigator of the Seas will arrive Friday to much fanfare for its first passenger sailing out of Los Angeles. It will be greeted by several local leaders, including Port of LA Executive Director Gene Seroka and Doane Liu, the executive director of LA’s Department of Convention and Tourism.

The arrival of the Navigator of the Seas – which boasts the largest waterslide at sea, a renovated pool deck, and new nightlife venues – will herald a new phase of cruise travel for the Port of Los Angeles. The port is forecasting more than 200 sailings during the 2022 calendar year – the most since 2008 – with more than 100 scheduled on Royal Caribbean ships.

The influx of cruise ships is expected to be an economic boon for the Los Angeles waterfront. Port officials say a busy cruise weekend with three or four ships in port can bring as many as 20,000 travelers, generating more than $1 million in economic activity.