LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One person was injured in a collision that took place near Hyde Park on Friday evening.
The accident occurred around 8:55 p.m. on 54th Street and Arlington Avenue.
Two rescue ambulances were called to the scene, in which one individual was transported to a nearby hospital to evaluate injuries.
Reports indicate that two officers were in the police vehicle that was involved in the accident, and both have undergone medical evaluation at this time. The measures were merely taken as a precaution.
The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
