LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The holiday travel jam has already begun with Thanksgiving less than a week away.
Up to two million people are expected to pass through the Los Angeles International Airport during the two-week holiday period that began on Friday, which is an increase by double compared to last year.
Many families say they feel more comfortable with traveling because of vaccines and booster shots.
For people planning to drive to the airport, it’s advised to pre-book parking at parking.fly-lax.com.
The Fly LAX Stats account on Twitter also has regular updates on traffic and other issues.