LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hollywood icon Halle Berry is set to add yet another award to what is already a very crowded trophy case. On December 7 at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards, Berry will receive the People’s Choice Icon Award for her contributions to the film and television industries.

Jen Neal, executive vice president of Live Events, Specials and E! News said in a statement, “Throughout her career, Halle Berry has broken down barriers, directed and starred in diverse roles that have paved the way for others in the industry.”

Berry established herself as a star in 2000, with her Emmy Award-winning role in “Introducing Dorothy Dandridge.” She also received a Golden Globe Award and a Screen Actor’s Guild Award for the role, where she portrayed Dorothy Dandrige, the first African American woman to be nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress.

She followed this up with an Academy Award for Best Actress in 2002 for her controversial character in “Monster’s Ball” and an Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Television Movie in “Their Eyes Were Watching God.”

Along with these accolades, Berry has won multiple BET Awards, NAACP Image Awards and a Black Reel Award.

This won’t be Berry’s first People’s Choice Award, as she was awarded in 2006 as Favorite Female Action Star for her iconic role of Storm in “X-Men: The Last Stand.”

She also earned one of Hollywood’s most coveted roles as a Bond Girl in 2002’s “Die Another Day.”

The news comes in light of Berry’s anticipated directorial debut, set for Wednesday, November 24. Berry directs and stars in “Bruised,” a Netflix production about a disgraced MMA fighter named Jackie Justice.

She is also set to star in two 2022 feature films: “Moonfall” and “The Mothership.”

The award will be given to Berry by Grammy Award-winning musician Cardi B. The two worked together on production for the soundtrack of “Bruised.”

