LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking public assistance in finding a mother wanted for the abduction of two children from the Sylmar area on Thursday afternoon.

At around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday on Olive View Drive, Angela Doroteo is suspected to have taken two children from their foster mother as she was taking them to a doctor’s appointment at the Olive View Medical Center. Doroteo, the birth mother of both children, lost parental rights of both children for currently unknown reasons.

She was accompanied by an unknown male when she assaulted the foster mother, forcefully taking both children in the vehicle – a 4-year-old girl and 7-year-old girl. They allegedly pushed the foster mother to the ground before putting the children in a dark gray Chevy Malibu.

Authorities found the car nearby a short time later, but both suspects and the children were gone.

They have reason to believe that Doroteo and her accomplice are headed to Mexico. Doroteo is 5’7″ and 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and she was last seen wearing a dark sweatshirt and a facemask.

The seven-year-old girl has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4’3″, and 80 pounds. She was last seen wearing a teal/gray sweatshirt with dark jeans and cowboy boots.

The four-year-old girl also has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 3’6″ and weighs 58 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple shirt with a green skirt and orange sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities with the LASD Major Crimes Bureau Hotline at 562-946-7893. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

