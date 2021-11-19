SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – The family of Scott Karsten are still looking for help in finding him after he went missing on Oct. 24.
After reporting him missing on Oct. 29, the 60-year-old was mistakenly identified by the Orange County Sheriff's department in its original missing person report.
The department released a revised report on Thursday, which contains an accurate photo of Karsten.

#OCSDPIO Revised: Have you seen Scott Karsten? If you have had contact with Mr. Karsten since October 22 or have information regarding his whereabouts, please contact the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Dispatch at 714-647-7000 or 949-770-6011. pic.twitter.com/wChGbmUhDW
— OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) November 19, 2021
Tracy Karsten, Scott’s daughter, says there was somehow a mix-up in the exchange of photos. She said her father suffered severe a head injury a few years ago and believes that is a main reason why he has disappeared. She fears her father doesn’t know who he is.
The Sheriff's Department has determined that Mr. Karsten was in a parking lot of a Walmart on the 951 block of Avenida Pico when he was last spotted.
Anyone with information can reach Tracy Karsten at 925 727 5537, or Tkl.karstenteam@gmail.com or contact the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000 or 949-770-6011.