By CBSLA Staff
SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – The family of Scott Karsten are still looking for help in finding him after he went missing on Oct. 24.

After reporting him missing on Oct. 29, the 60-year-old was mistakenly identified by the Orange County Sheriff’s department in its original missing person report.

The department released a revised report on Thursday, which contains an accurate photo of Karsten.

Tracy Karsten, Scott’s daughter, says there was somehow a mix-up in the exchange of photos. She said her father suffered severe a head injury a few years ago and believes that is a main reason why he has disappeared. She fears her father doesn’t know who he is.

The Sheriff’s Department has determined that Mr. Karsten was in a parking lot of a Walmart on the 951 block of Avenida Pico when he was last spotted.

Anyone with information can reach Tracy Karsten at 925 727 5537, or Tkl.karstenteam@gmail.com or contact the Sheriff’s Department at 714-647-7000 or 949-770-6011.