VALLEJO (CBS SF/BCN) — A 15-year-old Vallejo girl, who was allegedly abducted and the subject of a state-wide Amber Alert, has been found safe and has been reunited with her family, according to the Santa Rosa police.

No other details were immediately available.

UPDATE: Missing juvenile located and is safe at home. More information to follow. — Santa Rosa Police (@SantaRosaPolice) November 18, 2021

The California Highway Patrol issued the alert early Thursday asking for help locating Georgiana Bambaloi and her alleged abductor 20-year-old Ionita Cimino. It was not known if Cimino was in custody or remained at large.

Investigators said Cimino was suspected of forcing Bambaloi into his car at the Rotten Robbie Gas Station in the 2500 block of Guerneville Road in Santa Rosa at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Cimino was described as standing 5 feet, 7 inches tall, about 115 pounds with brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing an orange shirt and black pants.

Authorities said he was seen driving a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country mini van, with temporary Texas license plate 12478U3.

The CHP issued the alert on behalf of the Santa Rosa Police Department at 2:52 a.m. Thursday for Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside counties.

Santa Rosa police reported the abduction late Wednesday night in a news release. They described Bambaloi as standing 5 feet, 6 inches tall with a thin build and long dark hair. She was last seen wearing black jeans and a black sweatshirt with green and red cherries on it.

Investigators said a missing person report was filed at at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday by Bambaloi’s parents. The victim’s parents told police that several men forced their daughter into a dark colored Jeep or similar vehicle.

Upon further investigation, police learned that the possible abduction took place across the street at the ARCO station, and that video surveillance cameras had captured some of the incident.

A witness told police saw Bambaloi standing with several family members near the corner of Guerneville Road and Fulton Road.