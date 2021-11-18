ARCADIA (CBSLA) — Police evacuated an Arcadia neighborhood Thursday due to a standoff with a man who is believed to have severely beaten his 71-year-old mother.
Officers were called to a report of battery at about 9:40 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of East Camino Real Avenue. The elderly woman had been repeatedly punched on the head and face by her adult son, and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Arcadia police officials said.
The suspect, the woman’s 31-year-old son, was outside the home when officers arrived, but refused to comply with their commands and is now inside the home, according to police. Officers set up a perimeter and are evacuating nearby homes as they try to get the suspect to surrender.
Avoid the area of Camino Real between Second Ave and Sixth Ave due to police activity. https://t.co/E6uV2Nj7ta
— Arcadia PD (@ArcadiaPD) November 18, 2021
Traffic on Camino Real Avenue is currently blocked between 4th and 6th avenues.
Anyone with information can contact Arcadia police at (626) 574-5151.