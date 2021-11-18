ALHAMBRA (CBSLA) — Six people were injured Thursday when a car crashed into a restaurant in Alhambra.
The crash occurred around 1:25 p.m. at Chengdu Taste restaurant located at 828 W. Valley Blvd., according to the Alhambra Police Department.
Three people inside the restaurant were taken to a trauma center with serious injuries, and the remaining three had minor injuries.
Police said the driver pressed on the gas instead of the break while making a left turn onto eastbound Valley Boulevard.
The vehicle then veered onto the sidewalk and through the front window of the restaurant, according to police.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Valley Boulevard was closed between Atlantic Boulevard and Seventh Street authorities investigated.
