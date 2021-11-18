BUENA PARK (CBSLA) – Police in Buena Park released dash and body-cam footage Friday of a Sept. 3 incident where a man intentionally rammed a school bus with his silver SUV, exited his vehicle and began shooting at the bus while a 6-year-old boy was inside.

“He’s trying to run over a school bus,” an officer can be heard saying in the video.

Police say the suspect was 60-year-old Cedric Baxter.

“The investigation revealed that this was not a random act, but the school bus driver was Mr. Baxter’s wife and he intended to murder her,” Sgt. Chad Weaver, with Buena Park PD, said.

Video shows that as the bus driver fled, Baxter pursued and didn’t let up, repeatedly ramming his SUV into the school bus.

At one point, the suspect drove to the school bus yard, barreling over sidewalks and nearly crashing into a police cruiser.

The pursuit continued until Baxter drove back into the bus yard, crashed through a gate and slammed into a parked car.

Moments later, as Baxter got out of his vehicle and pulled out a gun, officers opened fire on him.

Though he was lying on the ground, officers were unsure whether the danger was over or not.

“There’s a gun in his hand! There’s a gun in his hand,” an officer is heard shouting. “Drop the gun!”

Baxter was pronounced dead at the scene. The bus driver and the 6-year-old were not seriously hurt.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and, officials said, it could last up to a year.