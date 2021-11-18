SANTA MONICA (CBSLA) — Police say an armed robbery turned into a car-to-car shooting in the middle of a neighborhood near the Santa Monica Airport.

Santa Monica police say a man who had just parked in the 2600 block of 34th Street at about 2 p.m. Monday was immediately blocked off by a black sedan. The front passenger got out and pulled out a gun, demanding the man’s cell phone and wallet.

The driver gave up his property, but then got back in his car to follow the suspect vehicle, according to Santa Monica police. As both vehicles drove eastbound on Pico Boulevard, the gunman leaned out of the passenger-side window and fired several times at the driver following behind them.

The suspects were last seen driving eastbound onto the 10 Freeway onramp at Centinela Avenue.

The incident is a reminder that members of the public should not try to take matters into their own hands when it comes to violent crimes, Santa Monica police spokesman Rudy Flores said.

“It is important that we remind our community that we do not encourage anyone to endanger themselves further by trying to follow or chase a suspect involved in a serious crime,” he said in a statement. “We ask that they focus on being a good witness and try to obtain a detailed description of the vehicle and parties involved then immediately contacting the police for assistance.”

The suspect vehicle was described as a newer black Nissan Versa or similar 4-door sedan with dark tinted windows, and black and chrome wheels. The gunman was described as a white or Hispanic man in his late 20s with straight, shoulder-length brown hair, brown or gray eyes, wearing a hoodie and a black bandanna covering the lower half of his face. No information was available about the driver.

Anyone with information about the robbery or shooting can contact Detective Tavera at (310) 458-2256.