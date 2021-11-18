SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – A 22-year-old Santa Ana man has been taken into custody on allegations of downloading and trading thousands of images of child pornography on online platforms.
READ MORE: Police Capture Suspect Benjamin Renteria Believed To Be The Armed Shadow Hills Prowler
Santa Ana police reported Thursday that Luis Pablo Anaya-Martin has been arrested in the case.
“We have done several search warrants at his residence,” Santa Ana police Cpl. Sonia Rojo told CBSLA Thursday. “We found thousands of images and photographs that he had in his possession of child pornography.”READ MORE: Amber Alert Issued For Abducted Santa Rosa Teen Girl Believed To Be In SoCal
According to police, investigators executed 17 online search warrants in the investigation into Anaya-Martin. On Nov. 10, they raided his home, seizing multiple electronic devices on which they found child sexual abuse material.
Rojo disclosed that Anaya-Martin was ordained as a minister in 2018. It’s unclear if he worked at any local churches. They’re asking families who may have had any interaction with him to come forward.
He faces multiple counts including possession and control of child pornography, possession of matter more than 600 images, matter portraying sexual sadism or sexual masochism of a person under 18, advertising child pornography and distribution of child pornography.MORE NEWS: Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse In Nearly 600 Years To Be Visible Thursday Night
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call detectives at 714-245-8420.