LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thursday night, the Los Angeles Police Department released new video of a fatal officer-involved shooting in October that occurred in downtown LA when a man went on a crime spree and ultimately took a woman hostage at the Santa Fe Lofts and Apartments building.
The suspect, 45-year-old Rudy Anderson had barricaded himself inside the apartment building on South Main where he took the woman hostage.READ MORE: Airline Passengers Brace For Crowded And Chaotic Thanksgiving Travel Through LAX
SWAT officers can be seen in the footage bursting into the apartment where they shot and killed Anderson. The woman was not injured.READ MORE: Police Release Dash And Body-Cam Footage Of Man Firing On A School Bus And Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting That Ensued
Earlier, police could see the 45-year-old suspect through the windows as a he held a gun to the woman’s head.
Before he took the female victim hostage, police said Anderson attempted to carjack a driver who then managed to get away. Anderson also went into a business on Broadway and fired shots, where he grazed a 14-year-old boy’s head. Before that, he held a gun to a man’s head and pulled the trigger, though the gun did not fire.MORE NEWS: Port of Los Angeles Reports Cargo Numbers Up 22% From 2020
The officer-involved shooting is under internal LAPD investigation.