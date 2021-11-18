LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After four years Los Angeles Football Coach Bob Bradley is stepping down from his position.

Bradley was with the team since their inception in 2017, coaching them to a 58-34-32 record over that time.

The move has been described as a mutual decision by both Bradley and LAFC.

LAFC President and General Manager, John Thorrington, issued a statement on Bradley’s departure from the organization:

“Bob has been fantastic as the first and only head coach for this club. He provided strong leadership and has been a great ambassador for LAFC. Bob helped us develop a winning culture and established a legacy that will always be a part of LAFC’s history.”

In their first year, Bradley coached LAFC to a third place finish in the Western Conference Standings.

2019 was Bradley’s most successful year with the club, coaching them to a 21-4-9 record, good enough for the best overall record in the MLS that season. They also made it to the Conference Semifinals in the MLS Cup Playoffs and the 2020 CONCACAF Champions League. Bradley was named the MLS Coach of the Year Award for the third time that season.

This season, the club was 12-9-13, finishing ninth in the Western Conference, behind city rivals LA Galaxy by just three points. It was the only year in club history that they haven’t made the playoffs.

In a statement, Bradley issued his feelings on the last four years,

“It’s been incredible to have played a part in the early history of LAFC. From the beginning there was a real commitment to connect to the city and the fans and we shared some amazing experiences.”

Bradley began his coaching career in 1981 as Head Coach of the Ohio University Bobcats. In 1983 he joined the University of Virginia coaching staff as an assistant coach, before joining his alma mater, Princeton University, as their head coach. While with Princeton, he led them to two Ivy League titles.

His professional coaching career wouldn’t take off until 1996, when he joined D.C. United as an assistant coach, in their first year as a squad. He was with them for back-to-back championships before taking the helm with the Chicago Fire, another expansion team in their first season, in which Bradley led them to titles in both the U.S. Open Cup and the MLS Cup. That year he took him his first of three MLS Coach of the Year Awards.

He again coached them to a U.S. Open Cup in 2000.

In 2002, Bradley joined a club that was then known as the MetroStars, more commonly known now as the New York Red Bulls. He led them to two third place finishes before taking over Chivas USA in 2005, in what was their second year as a MLS team. He would take them to a third-place finish and a playoff spot, just one year after they went 4-22-6. He would win his second MLS Coach of the Year Award that season.

In 2006, Bradley’s national coaching career began when he was named interim head coach for the United States Men’s Soccer team. He would remain in that position until 2011, taking the United States to a 2009 Gold Cup Title over Mexico, 2009 Confederations Cup runners-up, 2009 CONCACAF Gold Cup runners-up and 2011 CONCACAF Gold Cup runners-up.

He led the U.S. team to a qualification for the 2010 FIFA World Cup where they would advance to the Knockout Round.

Bradley was replaced in 2011, where he would take over as head coach of the Egyptian Men’s Team until 2014. This was the beginning of his international coaching career.

Over the next three years he would take the helm of a Norwegian professional club (Stabæk Fotball), a French professional club (Le Havre AC) and he would become the first American to manage a Premiere League team when he joined Swansea City.

However, that didn’t last long, as he was sacked after just 85 days and a 2-7-2 record.

This led Bradley to take over LAFC, where he remained until Thursday.