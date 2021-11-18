LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The iconic Hollywood Sign is getting a makeover for its 100th anniversary.
The Hollywood Sign Trust, the nonprofit responsible for maintaining the sign, announced it has completed the first stage of restoration work ahead of the 2023 anniversary.READ MORE: Port of Los Angeles Reports Cargo Numbers Up 22% From 2020
The nonprofit is working to restore the sign to its “pristine condition,” achieved in its rebuild in 1978.
The first phase, which began on Oct. 15, consisted of clearing eroded soil accumulation and removing construction debris, bushes and other material within five feet of the sign’s base.
“The last time soils were cleared from the sign base was prior to a major makeover and painting in 2012. Soil collects at the base of some letters more than others, which leads to soil buildup and rust,” said Trustee Brian Lane.READ MORE: 'We Give Thanks' Dinner In Anaheim Postponed For Second Year, Though Founder Pledges To Keep Giving
While restoration efforts were underway, crews uncovered the names and handprints of some of the workers on the 1978 rebuild crew in the foundation.
Crews also found remnants of a “lean-to system” that was used to hold up the original 1923 Hollywoodland sign.
The trust funded the cleanup project and collaborated with the Department of Recreation and Parks.MORE NEWS: Longest Partial Lunar Eclipse In Nearly 600 Years To Be Visible Thursday Night
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)