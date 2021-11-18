(CBS BOSTON) — CBSSports.com’s Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings Sr. have broken down the Week 11 matchups and come up with their best options for you this week. The full list of players is below. To hear their reasoning, check out the video and tune in to the Fantasy Football Today podcast. For more fantasy advice, head over to the CBSSports.com fantasy football section, where the guys have weekly posts each week breaking down the latest news and analysis.

Jamey’s Starts

QB: Cam Newton, Carolina Panthers vs Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 20.6 (20.8 PPR)

RB: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Projected Points: 8.8 (12.0 PPR)

RB: D’onta Foreman, Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans, Projected Points: 7.2 (9.3 PPR)

WR: Jaylen Waddle, Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets, Projected Points: 8.2 (14.1 PPR)

TE: Dan Arnold, Jacksonville Jaguars vs San Francisco 49ers, Projected Points: 6.0 (10.8 PPR)

Heath’s Starts

QB: Ryan Tannehill, Tennessee Titans vs Houston Texans, Projected Points: 24.2 (25.4 PPR)

RB: Michael Carter, New York Jets vs Miami Dolphins, Projected Points: 8.0 (12.4 PPR)

RB: Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 9.2 (12.0 PPR)

WR: Hunter Renfrow, Las Vegas Raiders vs Cincinnati Bengals, Projected Points: 7.8 (14.3 PPR)

WR: Brandin Cooks, Houston Texas @ Tennessee Titans, Projected Points: 7.0 (12.3 PPR)

Dave’s Starts

QB: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 18.6 (19.5 PPR)

RB: Myles Gaskin, Miami Dolphins @ New York Jets, Projected Points: 7.8 (12.2 PPR)

WR: Tee Higgins, Cincinnati Bengals @ Las Vegas Raiders, Projected Points: 7.6 (12.5 PPR)

WR: Mike Williams, Los Angeles Chargers vs Pittsburgh Steelers, Projected Points: 8.4 (12.6 PPR)

TE: Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 6.0 (9.6 PPR)

Jamey’s Sits

QB: Kirk Cousins, Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 18.8 (19.6 PPR)

RB: Jordan Howard, Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 5.2 (5.9 PPR)

RB: Antonio Gibson, Washington Football Team @ Carolina Panthers, Projected Points: 9.2 (12.0 PPR)

WR: Michael Pittman, Indianapolis Colts @ Buffalo Bills, Projected Points: 7.6 (13.1 PPR)

TE: Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals @ Seattle Seahawks, Projected Points: 5.8 (10.7 PPR)

Heath’s Sits

QB: Jalen Hurts, Philadelphia Eagles vs New Orleans Saints, Projected Points: 18.6 (19.5 PPR)

RB: Zack Moss, Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 4.2 (6.5 PPR)

WR: Kenny Golladay, New York Giants @ Tampa Buccaneers, Projected Points: 6.2 (10.0 PPR)

WR: Rashod Bateman, Baltimore Ravens @ Chicago Bears, Projected Points: 6.0 (10.6 PPR)

TE: Dawson Knox, Buffalo Bills vs Indianapolis Colts, Projected Points: 6.0 (9.6 PPR)

Dave’s Sits

QB: Russel Wilson, Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 18.2 (18.7 PPR)

RB: Alex Collins, Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals, Projected Points: 7.6 (8.9 PPR)

WR: D.J. Moore, Carolina Panthers vs Washington Football Team, Projected Points: 9.8 (16.1 PPR)

WR: Adam Thielen, Minnesota Vikings vs Green Bay Packers, Projected Points: 8.4 (13.7 PPR)

TE: Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears vs Baltimore Ravens, Projected Points: 4.2 (8.9 PPR)