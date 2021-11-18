LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl abducted in Santa Rosa who is believed to be in Southern California.
California Highway Patrol reports that 15-year-old Georgiana Bambaloi is believed to have been abducted just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in Santa Rosa.
The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Ionita Cimino.
The two could be Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego or Riverside Counties, CHP said.
The two are believed to be traveling in a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Texas license plate No. 12478U3.
Cimino is described as 5-foot-7 with brown hair and eyes.
Bambaloi is described as 5-foot-6 with a thin build and brown hair and eyes.
Anyone who sees them should call 911.
AMBER ALERT – Orange, San Diego, Los Angeles and Riverside Counties@SantaRosaPolice IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/vJPzLHMQye
— CHP – Alerts (@CHPAlerts) November 18, 2021