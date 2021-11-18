CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
Filed Under:Abduction, Amber Alert, Santa Rosa

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities have issued an Amber Alert for a 15-year-old girl abducted in Santa Rosa who is believed to be in Southern California.

15-year-old Georgiana Bambaloi, left, is believed to have been abducted by 20-year-old Ionita Cimino in Santa Rosa, Calif., on Nov. 17, 2021. (CHP)

California Highway Patrol reports that 15-year-old Georgiana Bambaloi is believed to have been abducted just before 2 p.m. Wednesday in Santa Rosa.

The suspect has been identified as 20-year-old Ionita Cimino.

The two could be Los Angeles, Orange, San Diego or Riverside Counties, CHP said.

The two are believed to be traveling in a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country minivan with Texas license plate No. 12478U3.

Cimino is described as 5-foot-7 with brown hair and eyes.

Bambaloi is described as 5-foot-6 with a thin build and brown hair and eyes.

Anyone who sees them should call 911.