SAN CLEMENTE (CBSLA) – A 3-year-old boy abducted in Tennessee, prompting an Amber Alert, was found safe near San Clemente Thursday morning, and his father was arrested.
Three-year-old Noah Clare was found safe just outside San Clemente, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) reported. His 16-year-old cousin Amber Clare was found with him as well.
Noah’s biological father, 35-year-old Jacob Clare, was taken into custody.
California Highway Patrol had issued a missing person alert Tuesday after the silver Subaru Legacy that Jacob and Noah were believed to be traveling in was located in San Clemente.
Authorities later learned that Amber Clare, who herself had been reported missing, was traveling with them.
No further details were immediately provided.
According to TBI, the situation began on Nov. 7 when Jacob Clare’s ex-girlfriend reported that he had failed to return their son following a scheduled visitation. After an ongoing investigation, Jacob Clare was charged with custodial interference and an Amber Alert was eventually issued Tuesday.