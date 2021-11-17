CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
BREA (CBSLA) — Police in Brea want to say “bye bye bye” to a series of thefts they say were committed by a quartet of young males in Orange County.

Surveillance images of the four suspects at a Spectrum store inn Brea were released Monday. Police say they released several phones from security holders.

“This wannabe boy band used force to remove devices from the Brea Spectrum store, and committed similar thefts in Fullerton/Ontario,” a tweet from Brea police said.

The four suspects are believed to hit a total of four stores, including locations in Fullerton and Ontario.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects, but they all appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s with dark hair. The suspect vehicle appeared to be a silver Toyota Sequoia.

Anyone with information about their identities or the crimes can contact Detective Todd Schmaltz at todds@cityofbrea.net.