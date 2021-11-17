BREA (CBSLA) — Police in Brea want to say “bye bye bye” to a series of thefts they say were committed by a quartet of young males in Orange County.
Surveillance images of the four suspects at a Spectrum store inn Brea were released Monday. Police say they released several phones from security holders.

LOOKING TO IDENTIFY: This wannabe boy band used force to remove devices from the Brea Spectrum store, and committed similar thefts in Fullerton/Ontario.😡If you have info, contact Det. Schmaltz at todds@cityofbrea.net.#BreaPD #itsanoforme #byebyebye #CommunityPolicing pic.twitter.com/uxayyAgHjG
— Brea Police Dept (@BreaPD) November 16, 2021
"This wannabe boy band used force to remove devices from the Brea Spectrum store, and committed similar thefts in Fullerton/Ontario," a tweet from Brea police said.
The four suspects are believed to hit a total of four stores, including locations in Fullerton and Ontario.
The four suspects are believed to hit a total of four stores, including locations in Fullerton and Ontario.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects, but they all appeared to be in their late teens or early 20s with dark hair. The suspect vehicle appeared to be a silver Toyota Sequoia.
Anyone with information about their identities or the crimes can contact Detective Todd Schmaltz at todds@cityofbrea.net.