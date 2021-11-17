LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA’s Royce Hall and Powell Library will be lit blue Thursday as part of a three-day virtual event to honor those in Los Angeles who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The buildings will be lit up with blue lights starting Thursday at 5 p.m. as part of the city of Los Angeles’ “Strength and Love, City of Angels’ COVID-19 Memorial” that aims to honor first responders, essential workers, small business owners, community organizers, caregivers, neighbors, and families.
The event will continue Friday and Saturday, each night at sundown.
On Thursday at 8 p.m., organizers are asking Angelenos to clap in honor of those who responded during the pandemic; on Friday to light a candle to honor those who lost their lives; and on Saturday to wave a flashlight or cell phone light.
Visit lamayor.org/COVIDMemorial for more information.