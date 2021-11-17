LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There is a very large police presence near Sunland after reports of a man matching the description of the “Shadow Hills Prowler” was seen lurking in the area.
Residents first saw the suspect carrying a long rifle in one hand and a grocery bag in the other at about 7:26 p.m. Police initially responded to the corner of Wentworth Street and Wheatland Avenue. The suspect is thought to be linked to a string of burglaries in the area, officers added.
Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department are currently searching the Hansen Dam Recreation Center area where the suspect was last seen. SWAT and K-9 units are on the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.