LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles International Airport officials are expecting up to 2 million people to travel through the airport over the two-week Thanksgiving holiday period, potentially doubling last year’s number.
Airport officials said they expect the Thanksgiving holiday travel period, which begins Thursday and continues through Nov. 30, to be its busiest stretch of passenger traffic since early 2020.
The busiest days this month are expected to be this Friday, Nov. 19, and the Sunday after Thanksgiving, Nov. 28.
LAX officials also said they have seen an increase in international traffic after federal rules changed to allow fully vaccinated visitors to travel to the U.S. from certain countries on Nov. 8.
"LAX has seen an increase in international passenger traffic of about 6.5% compared with before the restrictions were lifted, and expects to see an increasing number of foreign travelers through the end of the year," officials said in a statement. "The airport and its partners are ready to welcome this increase with additional new technology including biometrics to speed up entry and exit."
LAX recommends passengers pre-book parking at parking.flylax.com and urge them to use the new LAX Economy Parking facility. The FlyAway bus has added trips from Van Nuys and Union Station.
Travelers are also encouraged to arrive early and check flight status.
Passengers must also wear a face-covering at all times, as required by the federal government.
