LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Unified School District next semester will ease some COVID-19 restrictions, including testing and outdoor mask wearing.
LAUSD announced at its board meeting Tuesday that, beginning in January, only unvaccinated students and those with approved exemptions will need to undergo weekly testing. Currently, all students are required to undergo testing, regardless of vaccination status.
The district also announced that it will lift the requirement that students wear masks outdoors at campuses in which at least 85% of students are fully vaccinated. Indoor mask-wearing requirements will remain in place.
All LAUSD students ages 12 and older are required to receive their first COVID vaccine dose by Nov. 21, and their second by Dec. 19.
The district is recommending, but not mandating, COVID shots for students aged 5-11.
The spring semester begins on Jan. 11.
Monday marked the deadline for all LAUSD faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. District officials told the board Tuesday that 100% of LAUSD staff working at school campuses are fully vaccinated.