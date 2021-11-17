LOS ANGELES (AP) — Garnet Hathaway scored twice late in the third period and the Washington Capitals beat Los Angeles 2-0 Wednesday night, snapping the Kings’ eight-game point streak.

The game was scoreless until there was 3:30 remaining, when John Carlson caught Jonathan Quick playing out of position and flipped a pass to Hathaway, who was able to put it into the net.

Hathaway then added an empty-net goal with 1:18 left. He has five goals on the season and six points in the last four games.

Ilya Samsonov made 34 saves for his second shutout this season and fifth of his career.

Quick, who stopped 36 shots, had a four-game winning streak snapped.

Los Angeles had a pair of scoring chances in the second but came away empty. Samsanov made a sprawling save on a wrist shot by Trevor Moore seven minutes into the period. He then made a pad save on Matt Roy’s shot from the point and two subsequent rebound chances by Moore late in the period.

Washington’s best opportunities came on a pair of one-timers by Alexander Ovechkin from the faceoff circle on power plays during the second and third periods that Quick was able to stop.

The Capitals were the seventh team in league history and the first since Montreal in 2016 to face two different teams on consecutive days with point streaks of eight games or more.

They lost to Anaheim 3-2 in overtime on Tuesday.

