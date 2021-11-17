RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A former teacher, soccer coach, and children’s book author has been charged with sexually abusing a boy he taught more than 20 years ago, and authorities believe he may have more victims due to his long history of working around children.
Paul Edward Lowe, 61, of Corona, has been charged with 14 counts of sexual assault after being arrested on Nov. 9, according to Riverside police.
An investigation into Lowe was launched after a 32-year-old man came forward to report being sexually abused by his fourth-grade teacher when he was a student at a Riverside school, police said. Most of the sexual assaults happened away from the school, but the man told Riverside police investigators there were some occasions when the abuse happened on campus.
Lowe taught at Taft Elementary School for five years between 1997 and 2002, then suddenly resigned after being arrested and subsequently convicted of sexual assault of a minor in Los Angeles County. He has since been required to register as a sex offender.
He also worked for the YMCA, as an AYSO youth soccer coach in Los Angeles County and in Big Bear, and spent two years as a private school teacher in Hacienda Heights in the early 1990s, Riverside police said. Lowe also worked with a youth camp and wrote children’s books under the pen name of “Edric Phoenix.”
Detectives believe Lowe may have more victims who have not yet come forward. Anyone with information about Lowe or the investigation can contact Detective Stacie Ontko at (951) 353-7121 or via email at SOntko@RiversideCA.gov.
Lowe is being held on $5 million bail and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on Dec. 3.