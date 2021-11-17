LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A strike appears to have been averted, just hours before about 6,000 instructors in the University of California system were set to walk off the job.
The union which represents adjunct professors and other faculty announced Wednesday morning that a tentative agreement had been reached between its members and the UC system.
Many UC classes were scheduled to come to a halt at 9 a.m. Wednesday for a two-day instructor walkout that would have gone into Thursday. The two sides had been negotiating for months over issues including pay and working conditions.
However, University Council-AFT, the instructors’ union, announced just after 4:30 a.m. Wednesday that a deal had been reached.
“We have a tentative agreement,” the union tweeted. “#TeamUCAFT has won transformative and groundbreaking improvements in crucial areas, including job stability, workload, and compensation.”
There are 10 colleges in the UC system, including UCLA and UC Irvine.