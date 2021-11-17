LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Despite coming back from an 11 point deficit in the third quarter, reigning Finals MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo proved to be too much for the Los Angeles Lakers, scoring 47 points as the Milwaukee Bucks defeat Los Angeles, 109-102.
Antetokounmpo came out hot scoring 28 points in the first half, missing only one of his 13 attempts while also draining two three-pointers. He continued his efficient scoring throughout the night finishing the game with a 78% field goal percentage.
Talen Horton-Tucker led the Lakers’ comeback in the third quarter scoring 11 of the team’s 30 points in the quarter. Horton-Tucker finished the game with a double-double, with 25 points and 12 rebounds. In his first three games of the season after having surgery on his thumb, Horton-Tucker has given the Lakers a much-needed scoring boost averaging 23.3 points per game. The only blemish on Horton-Tucker’s game was that he got into foul trouble, tallying five fouls.
Despite a stellar individual performance from the third-year guard, the Lakers struggled to shoot the ball efficiently once again shooting 40-96 from the field, about 41.7% and 12-43 from three, a measly 27.9%.
Russell Westbrook joined Horton-Tucker by also recording a double-double with 19 points and 15 assists. He shot for 44% overall and 40% from three.
Anthony Davis scored 18 points and grabbed nine rebounds.
The Lakers will continue onto the second of this five-game road trip, facing the Boston Celtics on Friday, Nov.19.