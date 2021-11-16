CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing person’s alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare and his 16-year-old cousin Amber Lynn Clare.

Authorities named 35-year-old Jacob Clare, Noah’s biological father and Amber’s uncle, as the suspect. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.

The two juveniles were taken from Gallatin, Tennessee, and were last seen in San Clemente.

CHP urges anyone who may see them to call 911.