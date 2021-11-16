LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – On Tuesday, the California Highway Patrol issued an endangered missing person’s alert for 3-year-old Noah Clare and his 16-year-old cousin Amber Lynn Clare.
Authorities named 35-year-old Jacob Clare, Noah’s biological father and Amber’s uncle, as the suspect. He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
The two juveniles were taken from Gallatin, Tennessee, and were last seen in San Clemente.
CHP urges anyone who may see them to call 911.
ENDANGERED MISSING ADVISORY – Orange, Los Angeles, San Diego, Ventura and San Bernardino Counties
Last Seen: San Clemente@TBInvestigation
IF SEEN, CALL 9-1-1 pic.twitter.com/9ooSgiltGV
