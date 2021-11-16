MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Telling agents he “did not have to stop” because “it’s a free country,” a 44-year-old Minneapolis man is charged with threatening TSA workers at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport. The charges state that he also swung a stanchion line post before throwing it at agents, taking his clothes off and masturbating.
The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has filed a complaint against Frank Towers. Investigators say the incident happened at the skyway checkpoint early last Friday morning.
Towers allegedly told one TSA employee that he was going to “kill” them. Officers gave him commands to stop and move away from the checkpoint, which he did not abide.
Frank Towers (credit: Hennepin County Jail)
The charges state that’s when Towers was Tasered. He then swung his arms above his head in an attempt to hit an officer. Backup officers handcuffed Towers and took him into custody while he continued to fight with them.
Surveillance video footage showed Towers punching and headbutting TV screens at the airport, taking his clothes off and masturbating. This happened about an hour before the incident at the checkpoint.
Towers has been charged with fourth-degree assault against a peace officer, as well as making threats of violence with reckless disregard for risk, both felonies. He also has at least three charges in other criminal cases still pending, involving domestic assault in Olmsted County.
He is currently in custody. If convicted, Towers could face up to 5 years in prison if convicted of the threats of violence charge.
Consider the following options for living it up in the City of Angels on and around this very German holiday which began in Munich two centuries ago to appropriately commemorate the royal wedding of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. Party on, Bavarian-style!
[caption id="attachment_824454" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: Gary I./yelp)[/caption]
Oktoberfest
Alpine Village
833 W Torrance Blvd.
Torrance, CA 90502
(310) 327-4384
http://alpinevillagecenter.com/oktoberfest/
Date: Through October 27, 2018 at midnight
Billed as home to Southern California's oldest Oktoberfest celebration, Alpine Village's festivities rivals those taking place across the pond in the old country. Look forward to the traditions of Bavarian, including traditional fare, German beers brewed by Warsteiner and all the other tappings of this joyous festival. Can you say oom pah pah?
[caption id="attachment_426635" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images)[/caption]
Oktoberfest DTLA
Pershing Square
532 S. Olive Street
Los Angeles, CA 90013
(213) 847-4970
www.oktoberfestdtla.com
Date: October 20 and 21, 2018 at 2 p.m.
The third annual Oktoberfest DTLA means music and food and, of course, beer--including the best from local breweries as well as Germany's Paulaner, a big deal during Oktoberfest. Dine on everything hardy, up to and including traditional bratwurst in a weekend when tasting tends to be the best approach. Admission is free.
[caption id="attachment_680180" align="alignright" width="300"] (credit: Karen E./Yelp)[/caption]
Wurstküche Oktoberfest
Wurstküche Restaurant
625 Lincoln Blvd.
Venice, CA 90291
(213) 687-4444
https://www.wurstkuche.com/#oktoberfest-section
Date: Various dates in October 2018 at 4 p.m.
Enticing sausages from artisanal butchers topped with sautéed sweet peppers or sauerkraut or both are on the menu as are vegetarian bratwursts, kielbasas and Italian links. Entertainment comes straight from the Munich Boom-Steiners and dress code dictates your best Bavarian attire with lederhosen and dirndl skirts leading this sartorial list. Oh, and practice your yodeling. You may be called on to show off in the spirit of this occasion.