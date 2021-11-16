LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Some small storefront businesses struggling to keep their doors open can get as much as $40,000 in rent relief from Los Angeles County.

Los Angeles County’s Small Business Rent Relief Grant Project, which is funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, launches Wednesday. The project will give grants of up to $40,000 to help businesses cover their rents that became past due as of March 4, 2020.

“Just because a business survived the pandemic, doesn’t mean they don’t need help,” Supervisor Janice Hahn said in a statement. “The COVID-19 crisis and the health orders the county put in place to try to save lives hit our small businesses hard and many of the still owe back rent.”

To qualify, businesses must be a brick-and-mortar location in the unincorporated areas of Los Angeles County, have an annual average of nine or fewer full-time equivalent employees, have an annual total gross revenue of no more than $1 million, and be able to prove a loss of at least 25% of their revenue over a 12-month timeframe that must include a portion of the time Los Angeles County was under the COVID-19 emergency order.

The county says applications will be considered with community risk factors and ability to recover from the health, economic, and social impacts of the pandemic in mind, then be ranked via lottery.

Applications will be accepted staring Wednesday, and the last day to apply will be Nov. 24, the day before Thanksgiving. To apply or find more information, visit ndconline.org or call (626) 2104500. Questions can also be sent to LACountySBRR@ndconline.org.