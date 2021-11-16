LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers continue to make an impact on the local community as the team hosted their monthly “First Down For First Books” reading session with 2nd grade students at Martin R. Heninger Elementary School in Santa Ana on Tuesday.

The event is part of the Chargers Impact Fund, which strives to help families in and around Los Angeles thrive by building “strong support structures for youth, families, and their communities across Southern California.”

“They’re just full of energy and innocence. It’s just authentic. They’re seven, they just do and act how they feel,” said Chargers running back Justin Jackson. “That’s actually kind of refreshing to be able to see that and be around that.”

According to the Chargers official website, the “First Down For First Books” initiative was created because, “students who fall behind in reading comprehension before 3rd grade are more likely to struggle academically later in life. That’s why this season, whenever the Bolts get a first down, $100 worth of books will be donated to local youth…courtesy of the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund! Chargers staff and players will also host monthly virtual readings throughout the season.”

The Chargers finished the 2020-2021 season with 373 first downs resulting in $37,300 worth of new books for kids. Through just nine games this season, the Bolts have already picked up 245 first downs equaling $24,500 worth of new books. That number will only continue to increase with eight games remaining on the Chargers regular season schedule.