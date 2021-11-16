TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Authorities Tuesday sought the public’s help in locating a 78-year-old woman who went missing in Torrance.
Betty Ann Drouillard was last seen around 5 p.m. on Thursday in the 1100 block of West 226th Street, near the 110 Freeway, according to Deputy Eva Jimenez of the Sheriff's Information Bureau.
Drouillard is described as a white woman who stands 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. She has dark blonde hair and blue eyes.
She uses disposable reading glasses and was last seen driving a metallic dark gray 2012 Chevrolet Malibu with the California license plate 7USG321.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff's Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
