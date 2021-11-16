LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities early Tuesday morning were actively searching for an armed man suspected for multiple burglaries in the Shadow Hills neighborhood of the San Fernando Valley.

Los Angeles police told CBSLA that the suspect is believed responsible for up to 10 break-ins at homes and businesses dating back to Oct. 19.

At 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, a security guard for the L.A. Department of Water and Power spotted the suspect carrying a long-gun and trying to enter an LADWP property near the Green Verdugo Reservoir in Sunland-Tujunga, police said.

Officers were searching the hillside and brush areas around the 10300 block of Sunland Boulevard. An officer told CBSLA he may have crawled under a gate to gain entrance to the LADWP property.

An LAPD SWAT team was on scene, along with K9 units. Officers had established a wide perimeter across the hillside. The 210 Freeway off-ramps to Sunland Boulevard were blocked.

Over the past few weeks, neighbors have been sharing security camera images of the suspect. The images show him carrying a weapon.

“We have everything locked up, we’re constantly staying in our house,” neighbor Heidi Gonsalves told CBSLA Monday. “’What’s that noise?’ Checking all our cameras. It’s been very, ‘What’s going on? Why is this happening to us?'”

There have been no confrontations in any of the burglaries, and no reports of shots fired or injuries, police said.

The suspect is stealing various items, police said. In one incident, a security guard was threatened before the suspect ran away.

The burglaries are occurring in a largely equestrian area, with a lot of overgrowth and riverbed spots where neighbors believe the suspect has been able to hide. Frightened neighbors would like to see more patrols in the area.

“They (residents) should be concerned,” LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton told CBSLA Monday.

“We are pretty confident that we have one main suspect that we are looking for,” he added.

The suspect is described as Hispanic, 30 to 40 years old, about 6 feet tall and weighing 150 to 170 pounds. He has the tattoo of a marijuana leaf on his upper right arm.

“We have looked into the possibility that this is a person experiencing homelessness,” Hamilton said. “We are not counting it out, but we did check areas nearby where some of the people are experiencing homelessness are frequently found, and we have not been able to find a suspect matching the description.”